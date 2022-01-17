Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

KFC wants to build three new stores in Shropshire

By Sue AustinBridgnorthBusinessPublished: Last Updated:

Three new KFC restaurants could open in Shropshire as part of a massive expansion by the fast food giant.

KFC in Newtown. Photo: Google
KFC in Newtown. Photo: Google

The fast-food chain has announced proposals for 500 restaurants and drive-throughs over the UK – with around 30 stores planned for the West Midlands.

Its plans include outlets in Bridgnorth, the food court in Telford Town Centre and the south west of Shrewsbury.

It says it will be increasing from 900 stores to 1,400, with some including drive-throughs.

And it is urging those with land that it may be able to use to contact the company, saying that its drive-through outlets need only a third of an acre of land.

News of the new stores comes just days after it was announced that the KFC restaurant in Newtown, Mid Wales, is to close.

Business
News
Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
Shrewsbury
Telford
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News