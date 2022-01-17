KFC wants to build three new stores in Shropshire

KFC in Newtown. Photo: Google

The fast-food chain has announced proposals for 500 restaurants and drive-throughs over the UK – with around 30 stores planned for the West Midlands.

Its plans include outlets in Bridgnorth, the food court in Telford Town Centre and the south west of Shrewsbury.

It says it will be increasing from 900 stores to 1,400, with some including drive-throughs.

And it is urging those with land that it may be able to use to contact the company, saying that its drive-through outlets need only a third of an acre of land.