KFC in Newtown is closing this weekend. Photo: Google

KFC in Newtown made the unexpected announcement with a banner hanging outside the Pool Road site.

The chicken restaurant, which is opposite McDonald's, was opened in 2016 with the creation of around 50 jobs.

In a statement on the closure a KFC spokesman said: “It’s been a great run, but all good things must come to an end, so on Sunday we’re closing our doors for good at KFC Newtown.