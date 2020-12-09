Shropshire garden machinery firm falls into administration

Oakley's, which employs about 20 people from its site in Cressage near Shrewsbury, has been hit by "deteriorating trading and cash flows" as well as the coronavirus pandemic.

There have currently been no redundancies at the firm, whose origins stem from selling Ford tractors back in the 1950s.

Chris Pole and Howard Smith from KPMG have been appointed as joint administrators to Oakley’s.

Mr Pole said: “Oakley’s has been facing challenging market conditions for some time, which were further exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic and, more recently, the increased restrictions across the UK. Deteriorating trading and cash flows have ultimately led the directors to take the difficult decision to place the company into administration.