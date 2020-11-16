Business mixed with beats as Shrewsbury ex-DJ launches new radio station

Intune radio founder Wayne Flynn

Mr Flynn is now looking for local bands to feature in the station's Christmas show.

"At the moment, there will be a lot of musicians without any work, because all the music venues have shut and everybody is staying at home," he said.

"We're very keen to support local bands by giving them airtime, we want to do something positive while a lot of people are finding things difficult at the moment."

He said that to begin with the station would be producing regular shows of about two-and-a-half hours which would be broadcast on its own website, and also streamed through services such as iTunes, Alexa and Google.

Mr Flynn added that the broadcasts featured a mix of information and advice about running a small business, with a number of experts being featured.

"We are making it fun, that's why we're playing commercial music, particularly dance and funk, to give the station an upbeat feel," he said.

Mr Flynn said the Christmas show was likely to be broadcast in the second week of December, and would be headlined by Shrewsbury Rock Choir.

The choir would be playing its charity single Keeping The Dream Alive, which will raise funds for the Mental Health Foundation.

Intune radio will mix business advice wiith dance music

He said he hoped local artists would contribute Christmas-related songs.

"They may for instance have one song, or 20 minutes of Christmas-related content, this can be carols or Christmas song cover," said Mr Flynn.

"We need to receive their broadcast-ready audio file by December 4 at the latest, but we wish to hear from any local bands or artists soon so we can advise and book them in."