Staffordshire family takes over historic Shropshire golf club

Mercer Farming has taken over Patshull Park Hotel, Golf and Country Club, based in Pattingham.

The property, which dates back to 1754 and is situated in 200 acres of land, is made up of 49 ensuite bedrooms, conference facilities for 200 people, a gym and spa, fishing lake and 18-hole golf course.

It was converted into a golf and country club in 1980.

Surrounded by National Trust landmark attractions, as well as a golf club and fishing lakes with a membership base of over 230, the hotel generates year-round tourism for the area and has the potential for alternative use.

Robert Mercer, of Mercer Farming and managing director of Harlaston Packington and PFR, said: “Spread across 200 acres, Patshull Park is a historic and unique property situated in Shropshire. We are incredibly excited to have the opportunity to take it to the next stage of its development and journey.”

Mercer Farming is a Staffordshire family business that distributes free range poultry and pork.

Global property adviser Knight Frank completed the sale for an undisclosed sum.

Henry Jackson, head of hotel agency and partner at Knight Frank, said: “We are thrilled to announce the sale of the Patshull Park Hotel and pleased to provide both the buyer and seller with a successful outcome, especially given the exceptional circumstances we faced.

"We identified the buyer through a range of Knight Frank’s integrated service lines, which is vital as we seek to offer clients a diverse range of opportunities.

“In certain instances, we are now seeing hotels being sold for alternative use as land and buildings are potentially more valuable at the location than as their hotel function.

"We are also seeing increasing numbers of domestic investors like the Mercer family who are looking at alternative uses and diversifying their portfolios, and we expect this trend to continue as we navigate the ever-evolving hotel and leisure market.”