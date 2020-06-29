Major projects granted millions - including Telford's Station Quarter and Shrewsbury Riverside Medical Practice

They are involved in an investment in our region that will unlock 15 hectares of land for employment, sites for nearly 500 homes and create new training, health and retail facilities.

Telford’s Station Quarter project has been given £7 million. It will potentially include a hotel, accommodation, and leisure facilities on land between the town’s railway station and the town centre.

Telford Central railway station

Funding of more than £2 million will enable Shrewsbury’s Riverside Medical Practice to move to a new home.

The Marches Centre of Excellence in Health and Allied Health and Social Care in Telford is receiving £3.5 million, part of a project with Wolverhampton University.

And a further £5 million will pay for infrastructure works in Oswestry, creating new homes and a business park.

The money forms the bulk of a wider investment from the Marches Local Enterprise, a business-led body responsible for driving economic growth across the region.

Its chairwoman Mandy Thorn said: “As a package, we expect the schemes to create 1,749 gross jobs over 12.17 hectares of employment space, safeguard a further 26 jobs, unlock land for 495 homes and provide 1,280 square metres of new or improved training floorspace to benefit 1,313 new learners.”

LEP chair Mandy Thorn MBE

The Station Quarter is part of a strategy to link Telford’s railway station and its centre. The ultimate ambition of Telford & Wrekin Council is a £200m public and private partnership that would significantly redevelop that part of town.

Shrewsbury’s Riverside Medical Practice will move from its current site at Roushill to a 943 square metre new home at The Tannery on Barker Street.

The infrastructure improvements in Oswestry are part of a package of measures to ensure the town has enough high-value jobs, homes and facilities to continue to flourish in the years to come.

The Marches Centre of Excellence in Health and Social Care will build on Telford’s reputation as a centre of learning.