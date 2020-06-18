Future of Alan Ward stores in doubt as premises remain shut

Alan Ward has stores in Shrewsbury, Chester, Newcastle-under-Lyme and Winsford, but despite non-essential stores being able to open from Monday, they have remained closed.

The Shropshire Star has been contacted by many concerned customers suggesting that the company has gone into liquidation and staff have been made redundant.

Alan Ward Furniture in Shrewsbury

But no one from the company has been available to confirm this.

A statement on its website says: "Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, all our stores are currently closed and the majority of our staff are furloughed.

"The safety and wellbeing of our staff and customers remain our utmost priority."

The company was formed in 1970, when Alan and Joan Hopkins opened their first store – a small carpet shop in Golden Cross Passage, Shrewsbury – with the help of a £500 bank loan.

The company outgrew its premises and moved to an out-of-town location in Harlescott in 1983.

In the 1990s it expanded and opened stores in Chester, Newcastle-under-Lyme and Winsford.