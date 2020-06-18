Brintons:72 jobs axed at Telford carpet maker after half a century

The company said it was a "sad day" after delaying the move to shut the yarn-spinning plant when lockdown hit three months ago.

At the time a total of 72 employees based at the site, in Harcourt, Halesfield, were put on furlough - a decision which was criticised by a union.

Now Brintons has said that following a review it has told its staff that the site closure would now be progressing.

Workers will be paid their full redundancy award at the end of the month.

Brintons' group manufacturing and logistics director Rob Greenfield said: "It is indeed a very sad day to cease production at the Telford facility after more than 50 years of yarn manufacturing, but we have to face the reality of the difficult circumstances in the wider economy."

The company said its Kidderminster headquarters and overseas operations will continue.

Bosses had announced last autumn that the site was closing to allow it to “consolidate processes into its European plants”, resulting in the scaling-down of operations at Telford.

The yarn-spinning is expected to be transferred to plants in Portugal and Poland instead.

Brintons is owned by New York-based equity investors Argand Partners.