Company donates water to frontline NHS staff tackling Covid-19 crisis at RSH

The company, based near Church Stretton, has committed to a regular donation to the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust, of its award-winning 500ml still water whilst the crisis continues.

The Intensive Care Unit and High Dependency Unit staff carry out their shifts dressed in plastic medical wear to protect themselves from infection, meaning that staying hydrated is paramount. To minimise contamination, bottled water is the only way to provide safe hydration to these staff. In addition, Wenlock Spring's 500ml bottles are made with up to 51 per cent recycled plastic and are fully recyclable.

Lisa Morgan, operations officer for the procurement team at the hospital, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Wenlock Spring for this very kind donation. As our usual supplier was unable to deliver to us on Saturday, I contacted Wenlock Spring to ask if they could come to our rescue and donate some bottles of water. The team went above and beyond to support us and it’s fantastic that local businesses are coming together to help in these uncertain times.”

Bruce Orme, director of Wenlock Spring, added: “When the team from Royal Shrewsbury Hospital got in touch, we were more than happy to provide support in any way we could. Supporting the frontline staff of the NHS who are putting themselves at risk to help save lives is a privilege and we simply cannot thank them enough. We’re looking to support them wherever possible with continued donations.”