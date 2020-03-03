Menu

Advertising

Shropshire businessman takes on athletics role

By James Pugh | Business | Published:

A Shropshire businessman has taken on a key role with UK Athletics in Olympic and Paralympic year.

Nic Coward

Nic Coward is the chairman of the Furrows Group, the 100-year-old family business which has motor dealerships in Telford, Shrewsbury and Oswestry.

And now he is also to chair the governing body of athletics through to the end of 2020. He is currently filling the role of CEO on an interim basis.

Mr Coward was previously general secretary of the Premier League and has been chief executive of the British Horseracing Authority and The FA. His current roles in sport include chairman of England Golf and of the England and Wales Cricket Board Regulatory Committee.

“Athletics makes a significant impact across the country and captures the nation’s imagination, especially in Olympic and Paralympic year. I’m looking forward to working with all involved in the sport, at every level, and across the country,” he said.

Current UKA chairman Chris Clark said: “Nic has already made a very positive impact on UK Athletics, and retaining his expertise for this transition period was really important for the board.”

Business News
James Pugh

By James Pugh
@JamesP_Star

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News