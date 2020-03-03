Shropshire businessman takes on athletics role

Nic Coward is the chairman of the Furrows Group, the 100-year-old family business which has motor dealerships in Telford, Shrewsbury and Oswestry.

And now he is also to chair the governing body of athletics through to the end of 2020. He is currently filling the role of CEO on an interim basis.

Mr Coward was previously general secretary of the Premier League and has been chief executive of the British Horseracing Authority and The FA. His current roles in sport include chairman of England Golf and of the England and Wales Cricket Board Regulatory Committee.

“Athletics makes a significant impact across the country and captures the nation’s imagination, especially in Olympic and Paralympic year. I’m looking forward to working with all involved in the sport, at every level, and across the country,” he said.

Current UKA chairman Chris Clark said: “Nic has already made a very positive impact on UK Athletics, and retaining his expertise for this transition period was really important for the board.”