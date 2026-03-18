'Thanks again from me and my team in Bridgnorth': Town's Original Factory Shop announces closing day - here's when
A Bridgnorth discount store that went into administration earlier this year, has announced the day when it will close for good.
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The Original Factory Shop on Bridgnorth's High Street was one of 137 stores that employed roughly 1,180 staff that it was announced would close when Modella Capital began insolvency proceedings in January.
Since then the store has continued to trade and has been holding a closing down sale.
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