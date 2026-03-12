Father and brother of young farmer lost to leukaemia to attempt 1,000-mile cycle journey for cancer charity

Toby Griffiths, a member of the Ludlow Young Farmer’s Club, died in July last year following a two-year battle with leukaemia.

Now Toby’s dad, Stuart Griffiths (56), and Toby's 22-year-old brother Charlie, are to attempt to cycle from Lands End to John O’Groats to raise money for the charity that helped Toby during his illness.

The pair, from Cleobury Mortimer, are due to set off on May 1 with pals Adam Wakefield and James Griffiths (of no relation) and have already raised more than £4,000 for Cure Leukaemia.

“We get very involved with Cure Leukaemia when Toby was ill,” said Stuart. “They are wonderful charity.”

Mum Katie Griffiths, Toby Griffiths, Charlie Griffiths and dad Stuart in their last family picture

He said the group helps blood cancer patients to access pioneering drug and transplant treatments by funding a network of specialist research nurses across the UK.

“Cycling from Lands End to John O’Groats had always been on my bucket list,” added Stuart. “So I thought now was the time as I wanted to raise vital funds for Cure Leukaemia in memory of Toby.

Toby (left) with brother Charlie

“This journey will push us both physically and mentally but is nothing compared to the fight faced by those living with leukaemia and their families every day," he added.

He said the journey is expected to take around a week, and despite the journey not taking place until May, donations in memory of Toby have already been flooding into their Justgiving page.

“Toby was very popular. He had a big social circle and there was not a lot of people who did not get one with him,” said Stuart. “Every donation will make a difference and help keep us pedalling all the way from one end of the country to the other.”

If you can help support Stuart, Charlie and friends fundraiser for Cure Leukaemia can be found at: https://www.justgiving.com/page/stuart-griffiths-1