'Our hospitality sector supports thousands of local jobs' - Shropshire MP urges chancellor to back pubs in her budget

Stuart Anderson said his constituency of South Shropshire is home to 166 pubs and four breweries which together support more than 2,040 jobs, generate £39 million in tax receipts, and contribute £63 million towards the economy each year.

Last year, he opposed the decision to slash business rates relief for the hospitality sector from 75 per cent to 40 per cent. The change means that the average pub now has to pay an extra three thousand pounds.

Me Anderson said if returned to government, his party, the Conservatives, would scrap business rates for 250,000 retail, hospitality, and leisure businesses. This would enable them to invest in better premises, more staff, and lower prices.

