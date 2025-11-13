Some Builth Wells businesses are struggling with a drop in trade just 10 days after major roadworks, which are expected to last four months, started.

A number of shops have reported only having one person or even nobody in all day, said Chamber of Trade Chairman Gwyn Davies.

The essential roadworks on the A470 and A483 in the town are expected to continue until March 1 2026.

The work is planned in three phases to reduce disruption to the local community and businesses over the Christmas period.

The first phase is from the Castle Street junction with Hay Road, up to the junction by the Wyeside. This is expected to finish before December 8 2025.

Councillor Gwyn Davies told a meeting of the town council on Tuesday that the problem is the traffic queues due to traffic lights on the town’s bridge and people are also finding it difficult to park in the main car park at the Groe, because of a line of queuing past the entrance.

He said it had taken him 30 minutes to reach his Fountain Inn one day instead of the usual three or four minutes.

“Some of the traders are saying there has been a big drop off in trade. A number of the shops said they are only having one person and sometimes nobody in all day.

“Nobody is complaining about the work because it has to be done but they are seeing a big drop off in trade. Our day time trade in the pub has also dropped.”

He said no-one likes to be stuck in traffic and after 10 minutes of waiting, people are just driving to the next town.

“Some of the people coming into town for a couple of things, have waited at the roundabout and then they pull into Asda get a few bits and drive off again, without coming into town,”

Builth Wells County Councillor Jeremy Pugh asked Councillor Davies on behalf of the Chamber of Trade and the town clerk to send him evidence of the issues and he would ask if they could have three hours of free parking as an incentive to shoppers.

Councillor Lynda Owen said she did not know if three hours free parking would make a difference because of difficult access to parking on the Groe but Councillor Davies said it would be an incentive for shoppers and it would be a gesture for businesses.

Members suggested the best times for free parking would be between 11am until 2pm.

Councillor Pugh said; “Whether we will get it or not, I don’t know but we can ask and try it.”

There will be no roadworks over the period of the Royal Welsh Winter Fair or the Christmas and New year.

The second phase of work will commence week beginning January 5 2026, covering the High Street up to the junction with Market Street. This is due to end week starting February 2 2026.

The last planned phase will be down West Street and Garth Road, up to the roundabout by the Cricket Club. This will start the week beginning February 2 2026 and due to finish week beginning March 2 2026.

Work will be carried out during a mixture night-time, daytime and weekend working.

The works form part of the Welsh Government's £25 million funding boost to renew Wales' major roads and prevent around 30,000 road defects and potholes.

The investment will see an extra 100 kilometres of the strategic road network resurfaced, with roads most in need of repairs being prioritised.

Notification of the works was published on Traffic Wales website