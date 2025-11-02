The man had been appointed by Dewi Williams Limited to complete the installation of roof sheets onto a barn that was under construction at a site in Oswestry.

On September 2, 2023, he was standing on a roof sheet that he had recently installed, attempting to put the next one in place, when he fell to the ground below. His fall resulted in significant injuries, including fractures to his ribs and skull.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that Dewi Williams Limited failed to properly plan the work and to put in place measures to prevent or protect against a fall from height.

Company director Dewi Williams was directly involved in the work and had allowed it to be carried out in an unsafe manner.