Nine new family homes planned for 'eyesore' fly-tipping hotspot behind Newport high street

Nine new three- and four-bedroom homes could be built on a vacant patch of land behind Newport high street if council planners give the green light to the scheme.

Stafford-based developer MAG Developments Ltd has put forward the proposal for the 0.7-acre plot of land off Water Lane - behind Ozzy's Sports Bar and Francesco hair salon.

According to the planning application, the former vehicle sales site has remained vacant for the last two decades and has now become a hotspot for fly-tipping.

"There is significant amounts of litter on the site from locals who appear to use the site as a fly-tipping point," documents read.