New head of department appointed to lead mental health team at Shropshire and North Wales law firm

GHP Legal, which has offices in Oswestry, Wrexham and Llangollen, is one of only a few law firms in the region with a mental health team dedicated to practicing in this highly specialised area of law.

Natalie Holloway

Natalie Holloway joined the firm at the end of September, after the retirement of solicitor, Andy Howarth.

Based at GHP Legal’s Oswestry office, Natalie has more than 10 years’ experience in mental health law and has been a member of the Law Society Mental Health Accreditation Scheme since 2016.

Since qualifying as a solicitor she has gained a wealth of experience representing people detained under the Mental Health Act 1983. Her work will include visiting people in hospital and advising them about their detention and means of appeal, as well as attending care programme approach meetings and representing patients at hospital managers’ hearings and tribunal hearings.

GHP Legal’s dedicated mental health team includes specialists experienced in Court of Protection matters who can act as professional deputies or advise lay deputies on property and affairs for individuals who lack the capacity to make their own decisions.

Welcoming Natalie to the business, senior partner Richard Lloyd said: “Natalie is a welcome addition to our mental health team, which is able to represent clients in all courts.

"We are proud to regularly act for patients in hospitals and nursing homes across North Wales, Mid Wales, Shropshire, the Midlands and the North-West, protecting their rights and advising on appropriate after-care following hospital discharge. Natalie is well qualified and experienced to lead the team.”