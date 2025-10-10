Police reveal face of 'Max H' heroin and crack line dealer operating in Shrewsbury

Dean Bailey, of no fixed abode, was jailed at Shrewsbury Crown Court earlier this week.

The 40-year-old had been found guilty of a series of charges at trial.

They included two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, one count of possessing criminal property, along with one charge of remaining unlawfully at large following recall to prison on licence.

Dean Bailey. Picture: West Mercia Police

The offences related to Bailey's involvement with the 'Max H' drug line, which was supplying Shrewsbury drug users from Telford, from February 27 this year to March 6.

Bailey's phone was found to be the main contact for the drug line phone, which sent out bulk messages advertising the sale of drugs.

The court heard that officers had found him in possession of class A drugs when they raided his home.

In total they uncovered 17 wraps of crack cocaine, and 32 wraps of heroin.

A 'man bag' belonging to Bailey was also found to contain drugs including one rock of crack cocaine.

The court was told the crack was worth an estimated £340 and the heroin was worth £310.

Bailey has 45 convictions for 41 previous offences and had previously been jailed for 34 months for supplying class A drugs.

Sentencing, Judge Trevor Meegan said Bailey was "the main runner and played a significant role," in the 'Max H' line.

Bailey was sentenced to five years in prison and will serve half of that before being released on licence.