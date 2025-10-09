Assaults and abuse of Shropshire Council workers nearly double in a year

In the latest financial year - April 1 of 2024 to March 31 this year - the council received 95 reports of physical attacks or verbal abuse against its employees.

The figure represents a 94 per cent increase compared with the 49 cases reported by employees and contractors in 2023/24.

In the previous year (2022/23), the council logged 45 cases, taking the three-year total to 189 incidents.

Figures obtained via a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by Legal Expert also showed that 1,513 Shropshire Council workers suffered some form of physical injury over the past three years - with 570 cases recorded in 2024/25.

The number of injuries in 2024/25 was the highest in recent years, compared with 491 in 2023/24 and 452 in 2022/23.

The union GMB released a statement regarding abuse of council workers around the country.

GMB national officer Kevin Brandstatter said: "The level of verbal and physical abuse suffered by GMB members employed at local authorities is horrifying.

"These are frontline workers, not well-paid - but they're left to deal with aggression from the public frustrated by decisions made by their council.

"GMB members are left to deal with angry tenants needing repairs to council housing, motorists raging about a parking ticket and furious parents complaining about the treatment of their children at school.

"Employers have a duty of care and must make sure their workers are safe. GMB recognises how serious this issue is."

Legal Expert said data received from 95 metropolitan borough, London borough, unitary and county councils showed almost 73,000 assault and abuse cases were reported nationally, with 102,800 injuries recorded overall.

A Shropshire Council spokesperson said: "We are constantly encouraging staff to report these incidents so that we have an accurate picture of what staff are experiencing when working. Wellbeing support including counselling is always available to support affected staff."

Legal Expert solicitor Patrick Mallon added: "Every employer in this country owes their employees a legal duty of care. This means they must do everything that’s reasonably practicable to keep workers safe.

"That includes reasonable protection against injuries through assault. If a local authority fails to take realistic measures to ensure employees are protected, they’ve failed to uphold their legal duty.

"Not every incident can be predicted or prevented. However, every employee has the right to ask if more could have been done for them and to seek legal advice if they were let down."