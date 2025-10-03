College partners with film producers to let students taste media and music magic

Rocking Horse Media, based in Oswestry, is working on a new short film called ‘Holly & Ivy’, told from the perspective of a twin sister who is hiding a storm of anxiety, self-doubt and mental turmoil behind her confident exterior.

The project, which is due to premiere next year, is giving an unprecedented amount of industry work experience opportunities to local schools and colleges – and a former Telford College student paved the way for the current generation to get involved.

Amber Hayden, from Donnington, who graduated three years ago, was recruited to create a title song for the film, and has worked with some of the college’s current music and media students to record the track, and shoot a music video.

“I can really relate to the message in this film about a person who behaves as if everything is fine, but she is actually the one who is struggling the most,” she said.

“The moment I heard about the story, and then visited the set to meet the girls playing the roles, the song just came.”

Amber Hayden with Jared Jackson, Gareth Owain David Thomas, and Telford College’s director of vocational studies, Andy Turner. Photo: Bob Machin / Rocking Snaps

She suggested to the film’s director, Gareth Owain David Thomas, that it could be recorded by the college’s current music students in the creative suite at the Wellington campus, with a video being shot at the same time.

“My years at Telford College were genuinely some of my best in education. They helped me develop a lot, as I began meeting new people and working with other musicians, so I have a lot to thank the college for.

“I remember how much I would have loved the chance to get involved in a work experience project like this when I was at Telford College, so I reached out to them.”

Following a busy and exciting day recording the song and creating the video, Gareth said: “We’ve been delighted to make this happen with Amber, and to work with Telford College.

“Seeing the students at Telford College getting to join this short film experience, which has been such an experience for so many different schools and colleges across the course of the production, was very inspiring in itself and just reminded us of what Holly & Ivy is all about.

“These young people behind the scenes have learned so much and now we're looking towards the future and bringing them back to work on the set of the film itself. Hopefully this is just the start of many more industry work experience opportunities we can provide for them.”