Ludlow-born Women's Rugby star Lark Atkin-Davies praised for success as World Cup winner

The people of Ludlow have been celebrating the success of one of their own, after England's Women's rugby squad won the World Cup.

By Richard Williams
England took home the cup after their 33-13 win against Canada at the weekend.

Among the World Cup winners in the game was Ludlow-born Lark Atkin-Davies, who plays as hooker.

Lark Atkin-Davies
Lark, who plays for Bristol Bears at club level, started her rugby career at Orleton Primary School in Ludlow before she went on to join Luctonians RFC, Greyhound RFC and Worcester RFC for age group rugby.

She attended Orleton Primary School and Wigmore School before completing her A Levels at Ludlow College. She then went on to study Primary Education at the University of Worcester.

She was a school teacher in Leominster before becoming a full-time rugby professional.

Lark Atkins-Davies takes part in a training session ahead of England's pivotal clash against Australia on Saturday
Lark Atkins-Davies taking part in a training session ahead of England's clash against Australia

People took to social media to celebrate the team's success at the weekend.

Among the scores of people celebrating Lark's success, Matt Ringsell of Ludlow said: “Ludlow has a World Cup winner. Congratulations to Lark Atkin-Davies and to the whole England Women’s Rugby Squad.”

Don Sellar added: “Brilliant game. Thoroughly enjoyed watching some really tremendous rugby. Congratulations, Lark. Outstanding!”

