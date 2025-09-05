More than 120 thefts or attempts were made across Shropshire and North Wales between 2022 and 2024, and the seven men involved will learn their fates very shortly.

Wayne Price, Andrew Baker, Thomas Nutt, Ryan Taylor, Neil Shevlin, Christopher Downes and Dean Rogerson were in the dock at Shrewsbury Crown Court for their roles in the crimes.

The Shropshire Star joined West Mercia Police on a raid on the day the criminal enterprise was brought abruptly to an end.

Officers swooped on addresses in Broseley, Telford and Shrewsbury in March last year, bashing down doors and apprehending suspects.

Now, almost 18 months on, the sentencing exercise has finally begun.

Price was the ringleader, playing a part in 122 property thefts or attempts, with other members of the gang involved to varying degrees.

The court was first told about a series of thefts carried out by an organised crime group in North Wales, which prompted a police investigation dubbed Operation Calafat.

“The crime group was led by Wayne Price,” said Dean Easthope, prosecuting. “He was assisted by trusted associates.

“The modus operandi was to target rural locations where high-value plant machinery was kept.”

Police bash through a fence in Broseley as they swoop on a rural crime conspiracy suspect.

They would travel up several days before to plan their operation, before stealing expensive machinery, quad bikes and power tools in the middle of the night under the cover of darkness.

One of the places they stayed at on a reconaissance trip was the Dolgamedd Holiday Park near Dolgellau, Mid Wales.

Officers on the Operation Calafat investigation found that property in the region of £200,000 was stolen in Wales, with one farmer losing £60,000 of equipment and another losing £35,000 of property. A golf club had £17,000 worth of items stolen.

Mr Easthope said the vehicles would either be broken down and sold as parts or sold to other farmers who would “not ask questions”.

Another spike in rural thefts, this time in Shropshire, prompted a police investigation named Operation Broadsheet. Police found there were 34 high-value thefts in the area across two months from October to November 2022.