Watch: Seven arrests in police raids across county in major operation tackling rural crime

Before the sun had even risen on Wednesday, dozens of police officers were preparing to execute a series of warrants, aiming to take down a suspected organised crime group believed to be behind rural crime that has cost victims millions of pounds.

Packed, standing room only, into one of the conference rooms of Shrewsbury Police Station, officers from West Mercia and Dyfed-Powys Police gathered for the rural crime 'Strike Day' briefing.

The operation, dubbed Op Gander, began life in July 2023, following what DS Ben Docherty called "a massive spike" in rural and agricultural crime.

He told the room of officers: "It includes [thefts of] things like tractors, UTVs, ATVs, quads - very expensive farming equipment.

"Between July and now in Shropshire alone, we're looking at between five and ten million pounds worth of equipment."

Seven teams were quickly dispatched to seven addresses, in the hope of making six arrests and just after 7am, officers around the county were in position to execute the warrants in one fell swoop.

We joined the team on Wilkinson Avenue in Broseley to watch the events of one unfold.

Three police cars descended quickly onto the street and out poured around a dozen officers who quickly surrounded the property.

After taking the 'big red key' to the gate, its focus was turned to the door. Within a minute it was down, and officers made their way into the home.

For a while, all was quiet, as it appeared the suspect wasn't at the property.

It was then that one neighbour told us that it wasn't the first time she'd been awoken by the sound of a police raid on the street.

"I've lived here my whole life," she said. "It's getting worse, it's terrible. This isn't Broseley."

But around half an hour after officers knocked in the door, the home erupted in noise.

Discovered, by a Dyfed-Powys officer wielding a tape measure, hiding in a cupboard behind a fridge, was their suspect.

And quietly, he did not go. The sound of his shouting echoed around the street, now getting busy with dog walkers and families heading to school.

Around ten minutes later, he was led in cuffs, still shouting, out of the home and into an awaiting police van.

Elsewhere in Broseley, Telford and Shrewsbury, a similar picture played out. In total, seven men, all in their 20s and 30s, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary. All seven remain in police custody as enquiries continue.

Three firearms, along with a number of bladed weapons, a large quantity of cash, power tools and designer watches were seized at the addresses.

Detective Sergeant Ben Docherty, said: “We take rural crime incredibly seriously, as we understand what impact such a crime can have on insurance premiums, food prices and damage to local communities.

“Today’s warrants were able to happen thanks to our local communities who continue to report these crimes to us, as well as working with in helping to identify potential suspects.

“I would continue to encourage communities to take part in Rural Watch, which is a free scheme set up to support communities in the fight against rural crime. People can also sign up to Neighbourhood Matters, our free community messaging service, to keep up to date with the work local policing teams are doing in their area.

“There’s lots of information on things you can do to help prevent rural crime on our website, and I’d encourage anyone who is a victim to report it to us so that we can investigate.”