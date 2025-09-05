Downpours didn't deter success of town's Open House Arts Trail

On June 7-8, homes, businesses and listed properties opened their doors the public to display local artist's artwork as the entire town was turned into an art gallery during the Bridgnorth Open Arts Trail.

More than 38 properties opened up for the event with items on display – and for sale - including paintings, sculptures, and textiles.

While local artists were able to sell paintings, the general public paid admission for the event – with all the money going to local charities, Read Easy Bridgnorth and Shropshire Domestic Abuse.

Cheque raised after success of Arts Trail

Organiser, Louise Holland, said despite poor weather affecting ticket sales during the event, it still raised £3,500 for the charities.

A cheque to Read Easy

Last week, Louise presented cheques to representatives to both good causes.

She said: “Whilst the weather on the Saturday was not brilliant and we did not sell quite as many tickets as in 2024, we’re pleased to say that we raised £3,500 for our charities, which we are splitting between Read Easy (Bridgnorth) and Shropshire Domestic Abuse.

“We'd like to thank everyone involved this year, and if course, if anyone would like to become involved, we'd love to hear from you.”