Sculpture walk at historic Shropshire house with stunning landscaped gardens raises £13,000 for charity

£13,000 has been raised for the Henry Angell-James Memorial Trust through a one-of-a-kind sculpture walk in the private gardens at Sansaw Hall, organised by fine art dealers Callaghan’s of Shrewsbury.

More than 40 stunning sculptures including works by Richard Smith, Tobias Martin, Carl Payne, Benson Landes and Adam Paddon were placed across the landscaped gardens for guests to discover.

Along the route through the landscaped gardens and via lakes and trees, guests also enjoyed food prepared by Wild Street Kitchen.

Sansaw Hallm, north of Shrewsbury, was described by Callaghan’s of Shrewsbury as one of the "most beautiful" historic houses in the county.

All money raised by ticket sales, donations and proceeds from the event has been donated to the Henry Angell-James Memorial Trust, a charity dedicated to installing lifesaving defibrillators (AEDs) across the region and beyond.

Moreover, Callaghans of Shrewsbury said it would donate 10 per cent of any sales made due to the event to the charity.

Pictured from left to right is Charlotte Watkins, Heather Riches, James Thompson, Daniel Callaghan, Stella Callaghan, Rob Morgan, Clementine Moody, Sally Angell-James and Åsa Thompson

Stella Callaghan from Callaghan’s of Shrewsbury said: "We are delighted with the success of this unique event. Held in the beautiful gardens of Sansaw Hall, by kind permission of James and Åsa Thompson, it was the perfect backdrop for an array of bronze sculptures.

"From huge boxing hares to lifesize otters or ballerinas in quiet repose, each attracted great interest and admiration. Paintings were exhibited in the hall of the main house and in two pavilions in the grounds, complementing the bronze sculptures and appealing to art collectors of all tastes.

"Delicious food was prepared and offered along the walk and as the sun shone The Fraggle Brothers jazz band added another sensory element to the afternoon. We are delighted to have raised more than £13,000 for the charity and would like to thank our sponsors WR Partners, Berrys and Clear for their support and contributions, as well as Wild Street Kitchen and all the volunteers who helped in making the day a stupendous event."

Sally Angell-James, founder of the Henry Angell-James Memorial Trust added: "We are blown away with the amount raised at the Callaghan Sansaw Sculpture Walk.

"£13,000 is a substantial donation which will allow us to help more communities apply for an AED which will be donated for their area. I'd just like to thank the Callaghan and Sansaw teams in choosing to support our small but vital charity."