Shutters go up at award-winning Shifnal Indian restaurant weeks after eviction notice was posted

Shifnal Balti, based on Broadway, Shifnal, was open and serving customers as the town celebrated with its carnival and fair last weekend.

Today (Tuesday, July 1) the front of the premises has been sealed off with metal hoarding.

Metal hoarding has gone up outside the popular restaurant

A 14-day notice dated July 1 has also been placed on the hoarding advising anyone wishing to remove belongings from the property to contact the agent within a fortnight.

It adds: "All items remaining after this notice has expired will be disposed of."

It comes after a 14-day eviction notice was placed on the premises in May.

The restaurant has been popular with a overall good rating on Trip Advisor.

No-one from the restaurant could be reached for comment.

The property agents dealing with the building declined to comment on the latest developments.



Last year the restaurant scooped a major accolade when it was crowned 'Restaurant of the Year' at the 2024 Prestige Curry Awards.