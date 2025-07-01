An outline planning application for 122 homes on land next to Tremont Parc was lodged with Powys County Council by Reg Knill in February and they were officially validated on Monday, June 2.

The site would roughly fill the gap between Tremont Park and Trefonnen primary school.

Of the 122 houses, 30 per cent which equates to 37 units are earmarked to be affordable homes.

The application includes access, landscaping, layout, and scale.

The proposal explains there would be three different types of dwellings built at the site.

Of the 122, 63 would be semi-detached two bedroom houses.

A further 53 would be three bedroom semi-detached properties.

There would also be six four bedroom properties.

The site is mostly in land allocated in the Local Development Plan (LDP) for housing.

But the 37 affordable homes would be built on plots of land that that are outside the LDP – and the principle of this part of the development would need to be settled.

There would also be 309 parking spaces created as part of the development.

Llandrindod Wells Town Council considered the plans at its June meeting.

Councillor Steve Sims said: “We have discussed this plan previously and we were happy with the plans and information we previously received.

“So I propose that we follow on by confirming we have no objections to the development.”

The motion was seconded by Councillor Neil Bastow and members unanimously agreed to support the plans.

Planning agent Oliver O’Neill of Hughes architects said: “This site will be phase three of the Tremont Parc (sic) development.

“Tremont Parc (sic) has always been designed to be extended and this is the last phase for completion.

“The development of this parcel of land completes the project.

“The proposed development will occur at two sites adjacent to Tremont Parc (sic) and will involve the construction of 122 residential dwellings across two fields located in close proximity of each other.

“Associated infrastructure will be incorporated into the proposals, and this will include extending existing access roads, opening field gateways to create permanent residential access routes, creation of parking and turning areas for vehicles and Public open space (POS) areas.

“Landscaping around the newly constructed residential dwellings will also be

undertaken in keeping with the surrounding landscape.”

A decision is expected by July 28 and if agreed a further detailed application would need to be approved before building work can start.