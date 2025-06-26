Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ryan Lee Polverino was expected to attend Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday to answer the charge of making off without payment.

The 18 year-old of Trefonen Avenue is accused of failing to pay the £99.50 taxi fee to Gary’s Cabs’ taxi service for a trip from Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth to Llandrindod Wells on July 25 2024 at Trefonen Way.

But he did not appear at court.

Prosecuting, Ms Skye Connors said the matter was listed in court three weeks ago but the postal charge requisition notice sent to Polverino was returned to the police.

She said the police now know where he lives and a new notice has been sent to him.

Magistrates issued a warrant without bail for his arrest