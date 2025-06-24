Council leaders meet with government officials over North West Relief Road funding headache

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The meeting took place yesterday (Monday, June 23) and came after the council's new Liberal Democrat administration contacted the Department for Transport saying it had been left in a 'near impossible situation' over the controversial Shrewsbury road project.

The concerns have centred on funding and the potential impact on the cash-strapped council's finances.

The Lib Dems have sought talks over the reality of the finances involved in cancelling or proceeding with the scheme.

Prior to May's council elections, the previous Conservative administration said that the authority would have to pay back £39m of a £54m government grant if it decides to cancel the road.