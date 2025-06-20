'This grief will remain until the day I die' - Mother of teen killed by boyfriend speaks after he is locked up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Leanne Vaughan’s 17-year-old daughter Lily-May died after a crash in Shawbury caused by Lily-May's boyfriend, Logan Addison.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that Addison, 20, showed “no remorse” for killing Lily-May as he was sentenced to five and a half years behind bars for causing death by dangerous driving.

After the hearing, Leanne read a statement outside court, paying tribute to Lily-May and calling for change.

She suggested interim suspensions should be brought in for drivers involved in fatal collisions, and that the UK should bring in graduated driving licences, which would put restrictions on newly qualified young drivers including stopping them carrying passengers in the first six months after passing their tests.

Lily-May Vaughan with her cocker spaniel, Sadie, at Hurcott Wood, Kidderminster. It was one of her favourite places to take Sadie for walks

“Lily-May was my precious, beautiful daughter,” Leanne said. “She was killed due to the unforgivable actions of Logan Addison.

“It was vital that a strong message was sent today that if you kill a 17-year-old who had her whole life ahead of her, and show absolutely no remorse, you will be punished.

“However, what was sent was a difficult message - that in this country we allow immature 17-year-olds the great responsibility of driving a vehicle. This makes no sense. The Government must look at our licensing laws.

“No words can ever truly express the pain I feel. Mr Addison’s actions have deeply affected my life. He has, quite simply, destroyed it.

Lily-May Vaughan, centre, with brother Travis, left, and mum Leanne

“It is not the natural order for a mother to bury her child, especially not at 17. I would not wish this agony on anyone.

“The loss of Lily-May is a life sentence for me and this grief will remain with me until the day I die.

“No sentence can ever reflect the worth of my daughter’s life. Everyone who knew Lily-May is devastated by her senseless, tragic death. The world has lost a kind, passionate soul, someone who brightened every day, who had so much to give and so much still to offer.