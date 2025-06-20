All the Shropshire gardens open to the public this weekend as temperatures soar

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Each year, the National Garden Scheme gives visitors unique access to more than 3,500 exceptional private gardens across the country to raise impressive amounts of money for nursing and health charities through admissions, teas and cake.

And as temperatures soar again this week, we have rounded up all of the open gardens in Shropshire to visit for a beautiful day out with friends and family - or even a solo trip.

Please visit the official National Garden Scheme website for more details about each garden, what to expect and how to get there.

Grooms Cottage

This cottage garden near Telford features an abundance of English roses as well as raised beds, pergolas and alpine and herb beds.

A fruit and vegetable garden and greenhouse add a different colour to the garden and customers can enjoy a range of trees, shrubs and unusual plants too.

What you need to know

Location: Waters Upton, TF6 6NP

Food and drinks: Tea, coffee and cake. Refreshments in aid of The Shrewsbury & Newport Canals Trust

Admission fees: £6 per adult, free for children

Opening times: Saturday, June 21 and Sunday, June 22, from 10am to 5pm

The Secret Gardens at Steventon Terrace

This garden in Ludlow is a hidden gem, located behind a row of Victorian terraced cottages and developed over the last three decades.

Divided into sections, it features a rose garden, herbaceous borders, koi fish, chickens, polytunnel and greenhouse and a Mediterranean garden too.

What you need to know

Location: Steventon Terrace, Steventon New Road, Ludlow, SY8 1JZ

Food and drinks: Tea, coffee and cake as well as ice cream

Admission fees: £5 per adult, free for children

Opening times: Saturday, June 21, from noon to 4pm

Ruthall Manor

Ruthall Manor, Bridgnorth, will be one of the gardens open this weekend

This garden near Bridgnorth is divided into intimate sections but carefully linked by winding paths.

From clematis to roses, there’s plenty to be explored in this garden which has been designed and planted by its owners since 1960.

There’s even a collection of wrought-iron work and unique pottery.

What you need to know

Location: Ditton Priors, WV16 6TN

Food and drinks: Home-made teas.

Admission fees: £7 per adult, free for children

Opening times: Saturday, June 21 and Sunday, June 22, from 12:30pm - 5:30pm

Brooches House

This house and garden near Craven Arms have been with the current owners for the last 40 years.

It's a traditional garden with mixed herbaceous borders, rose beds, lawns and terraces - but features stunning views towards the Stretton Hills.

A further five acres were acquired recently with soft fruit sections, wildlife pools and grassland walks.

What you need to know

Location: Park Lane, Craven Arms, SY7 9AB

Food and drinks: Tea, coffee and cake

Admission fees: £5 per adult, free for children

Opening times: Sunday, June 22, from noon to 5pm

Brownhill House

Brownhill House. Photo: Skysnapper Aerial Photography & Film/Google

This two-acre hillside garden in Ruyton XI Towns features a wide variety of plants including 450 different varieties of shrub and trees for visitors to enjoy. There is a large kitchen garden and glasshouses to ensure a perfect view.

What you need to know