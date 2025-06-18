More than 160 homes and businesses in Shrewsbury without power
More than 160 homes and businesses in Shrewsbury have been without power this morning.
By Luke Powell
At 8.30am, National Grid reported that 169 properties in the SY3 postcode area of Shrewsbury were without power.
The power cut was first reported to the company at 7.14am.
The outage has been described as a 'low voltage' incident. National Grid says these tend to be smaller and more localised.
The problem is expected to be fixed by 10am.
Further information can be found on National Grid's live power cut map.