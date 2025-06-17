'I just bellowed 'get the defibrillator, get it now' - Firefighter reveals lifesaving actions after cricketer's collapse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Matt Wilson, 41, from Telford, was at Wellington 4ths match against Calverhall on Saturday, where a visiting batsman was taken unwell while playing.

As the seriousness of the situation emerged Matt stepped in to use the club's defibrillator and guide others in providing essential first aid until the arrival of the emergency services.

The efforts proved vital, saving the life of the Calverhall player, who was taken to hospital by an air ambulance in the wake of the incident.

The distressing incident took place while Wellington 4ths were hosting Calverhall. Picture: Wellington Cricket Club

Yesterday Wellington Cricket Club said the player was 'stable', 'fully conscious' and 'in good spirits'.

The club, and Calverhall have both since paid tribute to Matt and others, who had stepped up and delivered the vital first aid.

Matt is an IT worker with Telford & Wrekin Council by day, but is also an on call firefighter with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, based at Wellington.

He had been at the match to watch his son making his debut for the Wellington 4ths.

He explained how the incident unfolded - and how it became apparent that something was seriously wrong.

He said: "I was there watching my son playing his first game for the club. I was there for that really and the gentleman who became unwell, he was batting and I can remember part of it quite clearly.

"I remember him turning around and talking to the wicket keeper, not so loud I could hear them obviously, but I turned away and the next thing our wicket keeper was calling for first aid.

"At that point it didn't feel alarming, it just felt like a call for general first aid. I did look around seeing if the first-aider was on site but I instinctively stood up and started walking over to have a look. As I started to walk over the shouts got a lot more serious.

Matt Wilson has urged people to get trained in first aid.

"You think it will be quite low key when the alarm was raised, a bit of heat, a bit of exhaustion, but as it got more distressed that's when I started to run."

Matt said he had turned round and shouted for the AED (automated external defibrillator), but with the club being busy, had tried not to raise too much panic.

He said: "I didn't get a response and then I just bellowed 'get the defibrillator, get it now, get on the phone to 999'."

As part of his job in the fire service Matt has undergone extensive training in first aid - something that proved vital in the moment.

He explained that his fire service training had instinctively taken over when he reached the man.

He said: "I got over to him and I think the training just kicked in. I can remember it all but I just kind of naturally went into that sort of trauma care mode, recognising the symptoms to know what was happening.

"There were a few of us around so I was able to use those people to help with what to do."

While CPR was being provided by the batsman's own son - who happened to be watching the game as well - Matt used the defibrillator to provide several shocks, while his wife spoke to the emergency services relaying vital information back and forth.

The emergency services arrived and took over - but with the man showing signs of being conscious they didn't need to provide any more immediate treatment, and were able to transport him to hospital.

Matt added: "The fact I had several people around me assisting was so fortunate, there were some good people there and I am incredibly grateful."

Matt said that the events of the day had only really hit home the following day, after the adrenaline had subsided.

He said: "I have replayed the events in my head several time. There are moments of sadness and moments - not to sound big-headed - but potentially I have saved that guy's life."

In the wake of the incident Matt has urged members of the public, and community groups, to get trained in first aid, and the use of defibrillators - and to know where your nearest one is located.

He said: "It is something as a community and as a society it is about recognising these things are so important and if there was ever a message to encourage places that don't have a defibrillator to get one, this is it."

He added: "Get in on some kind of course, it could be on your own, it could be as a club or a group, as a community, but just look at what training options are out there because it can save someone's life."