Listed consent requested for changes to help disabled passengers at Shrewsbury Railway Station

The organisation has applied to Shropshire Council for permission to add a number of 'Passenger Assist Meeting Points (PAMPs)' at the station.

The PAMPs are clearly designated zones located on station concourses and on platforms, equipped with accessible seating, signage, hand sanitiser units, electric wheelchair charging points, and designated painted areas to aid visibility and staff recognition.

An impression of how the changes would look. Picture: Network Rail planning document

The plan proposes five of the zones on platforms 3, 4a and 5, 6 and 7a, the concourse, and in the customer information room.

A heritage statement submitted with the application explains the idea behind the meeting points.

It states: "The objective is to implement a practical, inclusive, and sensitively designed intervention that aligns with the requirements of the operational railway while respecting the historic and architectural significance of the listed station environment.

"The PAMPs represent a significant step forward in improving accessibility and customer experience across the Transport for Wales network, ensuring that passengers requiring assistance are able to navigate stations with greater ease, comfort, and confidence."

The application says that the facilities at the station require updating to make it accessible to all people - and that the plans are designed not to impact the historic value of the building.

The report concludes: "Network Rail is seeking Listing Building Consent for station improvements which include the installation of Passenger Assist Meeting Points across Shrewsbury Station.

"Shrewsbury Railway Station holds Grade II listed status and is a historically significant transportation hub in the heart of Shrewsbury.

"Its architectural blend of Victorian and Edwardian styles, ornate detailing, and grand entrance façade contribute to its visual appeal and heritage value.

"The station's location within the town centre and its role as a major interchange point underline its importance in facilitating travel and serving as a gateway to the local area.

"The proposed installation of Passenger Assist Meeting Points at Shrewsbury Station represents a carefully considered and proportionate intervention that responds to operational, and passenger needs whilst safeguarding the architectural and historic significance of the Grade II listed station.

"As agreed throughout pre-application discussions the proposed works have been designed to be sympathetic to the existing station environment as far as reasonably possible.

"Overall, the designs have considered the requirement to be recognisable to both customers and staff using the PAMP services.

"The proposals have also considered the impact of the works on the station and its listed status.

"The supporting plans for this listed building consent application provide information that show the works proposed as part of this scheme.

"The design offers increased accessibility requirements that are both limited in physical scope and reversible by nature.

"The areas to provide PAMPs have been chosen to minimise visual impact to the historic setting.

"The design of the Passenger Assist Meeting Points are high quality and well considered to maximise the design life and value to the railway and community while preserving the character and appearance of the listed station."

A decision on the plans will be taken at a later date.