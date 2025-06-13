Calls for a moratorium on all applications to place solar panels on agricultural land in Wales, have been defeated

The Welsh Conservatives tabled a motion in the Senedd on Wednesday, urging the Welsh Labour Government to take decisive action on solar energy policy to protect agricultural land and ensure a sustainable energy future for Wales.

The motion called for a moratorium on all applications to place solar panels on agricultural land, for a review on the potential of solar energy in Wales and for the Welsh Government to develop a solar strategy for Wales.

Agricultural land is essential to feeding the nation and allowing solar panel developments on fertile farmland threatens Wales’s food security.

Solar energy has the potential to boost Wales’s green energy credentials and the Welsh Government must review that potential whilst ensuring that alternative locations for potential solar sites are always explored as we cannot rely on agricultural land which has a far greater purpose.

In light of this, the Welsh Conservatives called for a cohesive solar energy strategy, one which ensures the development of renewable energy infrastructure in a way that supports Wales’s energy needs while protecting Wales’ ability to produce food.

Unfortunately, Labour voted against the Welsh Conservative motion.

Welsh Conservative Shadow Secretary for Economy, Energy & Rural Affairs, Samuel Kurtz MS, said: “It is essential that we do all we can to protect our assets, and that includes safeguarding fertile farmland from being paved over for solar panels. It’s common sense.

“While securing our energy future is important, it must not come at the expense of our agricultural land. Undermining farming in this way threatens food security and rural livelihoods.

“I am disappointed that Labour chose to vote against our pragmatic motion that would protect agricultural land from new solar panel applications, farming in Wales needs a friend and it is clear the Welsh Conservatives are the friend farming deserves.”

Welsh Conservative Shadow Secretary for Climate Change and the Environment, Janet Finch-Saunders MS, said: “Solar energy is a vital part of Wales’s journey toward renewable energy independence.

“We need a clear and sustainable solar strategy that balances renewable energy development with the protection of our farmland. The current lack of strategy risks undermining both our energy goals and our food security.

“From Switzerland to Japan, measures are being taken in nations globally to see solar panels placed in innovative locations which do not hamper food production. The Welsh Government needs to pause to put an ambitious plan in place for a solar revolution”.