Support offered to residents and businesses after Telford firm enters administration - with 141 jobs lost

Last week, staff at Elements Europe were told the company was going into administration with 141 out of 217 staff set to lose their jobs.

The company has been building off-site room modules and bathroom pods for use across the UK since 2005.

But according to the firm's newly-appointed administrators, two large construction projects in London and Brimingham had incurred significant losses - leaving the cash-strapped company on the brink of insolvency.

Now, Telford & Wrekin Council has moved to reassure residents facing redundancy that a range of "practical support" is available.

A spokesperson said: "The Skills for Growth Partnership, led by the Council, can work directly with businesses undergoing redundancy processes to provide immediate, tailored support for affected employees. This includes help delivered onsite or remotely, access to training, and introductions to local employers who are actively recruiting."

One of Elements Europe's modular building pods being lifted into place on the Camp Hill project in Birmingham (Elements Europe)

Employers who are making redundancies or who are looking to recruit are encouraged to contact the team via skillsforgrowth@telford.gov.uk

They added: "Residents looking for work can access free support through Telford Job Box, including help with CVs, interview preparation, and guidance on job opportunities across the borough."

The service is available as a drop-in at Southwater One, Monday to Friday from 10am to 5pm, or by calling 01952 382888.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds said: “We know this is an incredibly difficult time for the employees and families affected by the closure of Elements Europe.

"Our priority is to ensure that people know support is available right now.

"Whether it’s help to update your CV, access to new training, or connecting with local employers, our teams are here to provide one-to-one support to help residents move forward with confidence.”