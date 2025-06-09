Jury retires to consider verdict in trial of Wolverhampton woman accused of killing estranged husband at Newport home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Amy Pugh, 34, told the court she discovered Kyle Pugh, outside the back of the family home in Aston Drive, Newport, hanging from his belt.

Paramedics were called on the evening of March 22, 2022 but Mr Pugh was to die in hospital the next day.

Over the course of the six-week trial at Stafford Crown Court, the jury heard how Mr Pugh, 29, had suffered a fatal compression injury to the neck.

A post mortem also found fractures to his nose and eye socket.

Amy Pugh, who was separated from her husband at the time of the alleged attack, was charged with his murder in November last year.

Kyle Pugh

The court was told the couple had a “volatile, turbulent and abusive” relationship which would involve physical violence to each other and was often fuelled by drink or drugs.

Following the incident in March 2022, Pugh said that she had gone into the kitchen to let the dog out of the back door when she saw her husband hanging by his belt.

She claimed she dragged him into the house and tried to wake him up by slapping him in the face, which she said is what caused the injuries to Mr Pugh's face.

Prosecution KC Mr Julian Evans, told the jury that Pugh's version of events was a “fabrication” and that she had caused the fatal injury after “overpowering” her former husband following a fight in the kitchen, which Pugh denies.

The jury had heard that Pugh waited 20 minutes before phoning an ambulance after discovering her former husband at 8.45pm, instead she caled her father and did not dial 999 until 9.05pm.

She also answered a call from Mr Pugh's new girlfriend who had phoned his mobile at 8.55pm, telling her: “He’s my husband, he is never coming back, this is where he is staying.”

Pugh said she had no recollection of the call nor did she know where Mr Pugh's phone had since gone following his death – it has never been recovered.

On Monday, after summing up the case, Judge Kristina Montgomery KC released the jury to begin its deliberations.

Pugh of Stafford Road, Wolverhampton, denies murder.