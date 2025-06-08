RAF Cosford Air Show visitors face rail disruption after the show - full details
Thousands are attending RAF Cosford Air Show today - but those hoping to travel by train are warned of disruption
RAF Cosford Air Show is warning visitors that there will be limited rail services after the show today due to a shortage of train crew.
Replacement buses will be in operation with queuing systems put in place.
Organisers are asking attendees to plan ahead before travelling.
A spokesperson for the show said: “Due to a shortage of train crew, there will be limited rail services after the RAF Cosford Air Show today.
“Replacement buses will be in operation, and queuing systems will be in place. Please plan ahead and check before traveling.”
West Midlands Railway has also issued advice for rail passengers. The rail operator said: "Due to late notice shortage of train crew, there will be limited services returning from the event. Queuing systems will be in place and there will be a longer wait for a return service. Rail replacement buses will also be in operation after the event. Please plan ahead and check before you travel. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."
Here are the key tips:
Early morning services are likely to be the busiest heading to the show, and trains at 17:00 are often full, so you may prefer to plan your journey around these times.
Queueing systems will be in place at Cosford and Wolverhampton during busier periods to help keep you safe.
Please note that Cosford station is not accessible, and due to the one-way traffic system in place for the air show, taxis are unable to pick up and drop off near the station, with the nearest accessible location 645 metres from the air show.
You can check your train times at nationalrail.co.uk.