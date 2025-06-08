RAF Cosford Air Show visitors face rail disruption after the show - full details

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

RAF Cosford Air Show is warning visitors that there will be limited rail services after the show today due to a shortage of train crew.

Replacement buses will be in operation with queuing systems put in place.

Organisers are asking attendees to plan ahead before travelling.

A spokesperson for the show said: “Due to a shortage of train crew, there will be limited rail services after the RAF Cosford Air Show today.

“Replacement buses will be in operation, and queuing systems will be in place. Please plan ahead and check before traveling.”

West Midlands Railway has also issued advice for rail passengers. The rail operator said: "Due to late notice shortage of train crew, there will be limited services returning from the event. Queuing systems will be in place and there will be a longer wait for a return service. Rail replacement buses will also be in operation after the event. Please plan ahead and check before you travel. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Here are the key tips: