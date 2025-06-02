South Shropshire farm plans to turn former hop store into farm shop to sell trees, shrubs and roses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Plans have been submitted to Shropshire Council that would see one of the agricultural buildings at Burford Mill Farm at Burford, near Tenbury Wells, converted into a farm shop.

According to the documents, the owners are looking to "diversify the farm" in a bid to "improve the resilience and diversity of income to stabilise its future".

The plans state that the building has largely been used as a hop store for the last 40 years.

The application, submitted by Halls Holdings Limited on behalf of the owners, states: "The proposed use is for a small-scale farm shop, to allow the sale of the applicant’s selection of trees including fruit trees and ornamental trees.

Photo: Halls/Shropshire Council

"As well as an extensive range of trees the applicants supply various shrubs, house plants and roses.

"The proposal is for a flexible commercial use to allow for a small farm shop to allow the application to sell their produce to the local community and visitors to the area."

Public consultation on the plans has now finished, and a decision will be made by Shropshire Council in the coming weeks.

The application is available to view online on the council's planning portal using reference number 25/01741/PAAFC.