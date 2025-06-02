Shepherd huts in walled garden at Shropshire wedding venue would 'harm' historic site, inspector rules

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Last year the owners of Delbury Hall in Diddlebury, near Craven Arms, applied for permission to install ten shepherd huts in the venue's walled garden as wedding accommodation.

Up until January 2024, the early Victorian walled garden was rented by Mynd Hardy Plants, but after the business stopped operating as a nursery the garden was left abandoned.

The application for wedding accommodation said the garden was "quickly falling into neglect" and proposed a full restoration alongside the addition of the 10 huts.

But in September last year Shropshire Council refused the plans.