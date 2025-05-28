Five of the best 'rainy day' half-term family activities in Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

But there is still plenty for families to do across Shropshire over half-term.

The Met Office says rain is likely to fall on Thursday - so here are some indoor activities perfect for a rainy day.

RAF Museum in Cosford

Residents are being invited to the RAF Museum in Cosford for its WWII week. Picture: RAF Museum

The RAF Museum in Cosford is inviting families to step back in time during its World War Two Week between May 24 and June 1.

The event is packed with immersive experiences, hands-on workshops, and creative wartime crafts.

Visitors can learn about one of the most extraordinary chapters in British history and view several incredible aircraft that were used in the war.

Admission is free. The museum is open daily from 10am.

Ironbridge Valley of Invention

Staff at Blists Hill Victorian Town get ready for Yucky Jobs this May half-term. Picture: Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust

Things are getting icky at the at Ironbridge Valley of Invention this half-term.

Visitors to Blists Hill Victorian Town can explore the yucky reality of Victorian work and life. In Yucky Jobs they will find out about some of the horrible jobs that Victorian men, women and even children had to do. Kids can take part in a trail, have a go at brickmaking or take part in the Chamber Pot Race if they dare.

At Enginuity, kids will be able to enjoy some sticky, slimy fun. At Slime School they will be given different ingredients to mix and make as many different slimes as they can.

At the Coalport China Museum, children will be challenged to make the ugliest mug. They will be given air-dry clay and invited to make funny portraits of their siblings, a celebrity or an imaginary friend on a unique container that they can take home, ready to be painted a few days later.

The attraction is open from 10am to 5pm. Booking details can be found here. Ticket prices vary.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Theatre Severn

Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury

Between Thursday, May 29 and Saturday, May 31, residents can enjoy Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - The Musical at the Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury.

Described as "perfect for families and fans of all ages", the show is set to amaze.

Theatre Severn's website says: "This brand-new production will transform the stage into Willy Wonka’s whimsical world, filled with chocolate rivers, singing Oompa-Loompas, and endless surprises."

Don't worry if this isn't for you - there is plenty more on at the theatre. Find more information here.

Tickets to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - The Musical cost between £17.50 and £26. Find further information here.

Shrewsbury Indoor Market Hall

Traders at Shrewsbury Market Hall celebrating after the market was crowned 'Britain's Favourite' for the third year running

Visit Shrewsbury's multi-award winning indoor market hall.

In January, Shrewsbury Market Hall was crowned 'Britain's Favourite Market' for the third year in a row and a record fourth time.

Open between Tuesday and Saturday from 8am to 4pm each day, there is something for everyone.

Further information can be found here.

Shrewsbury Prison

Shrewsbury Prison

Residents can visit Shrewsbury Prison and enjoy guided tours and several activities.

The prison, which is one of the town's most successful tourist attractions, has been used to film a host of top TV shows in recent years.

It recently made headlines after appearing in Disney's latest hit thriller The Stolen Girl.

Shrewsbury Prison was decommissioned in March 2013, and is now open to the public offering guided tours, self-guided tours, prison break experiences and more.

Guided tours take place at 10.30am, 12.30pm & and 2.30pm. Adult tickets are £22, child tickets are £14.50.

Self-guided tours take place between 10am and 5pm. Adults £15, children £10.

Further information can be found here.