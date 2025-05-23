'Bus services are not a luxury but absolutely essential' Shropshire MP on £955m government plans to improve services

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley has been pushing for better buses and services across the county since her election.

Mrs Buckley has now said she is thrilled to hear about the Government’s plans to “revolutionise the bus network” - and pour £955m into the “essential” services.

“In a rural county like Shropshire, bus services are not a luxury but absolutely essential for many people – young and old alike,” said Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley.

“So this truly transformative plan from our Labour Government promises to revolutionise the bus network both locally and across the nation. I’m now looking forward to real improvements in services across Shrewsbury and the villages and beyond.

“We’ve lost more than 5,000 routes across Shropshire since 2010, making us the fourth worst area in the whole country when it comes to reductions in bus services. I’m absolutely determined to see services improved, including a Sunday service back in Shrewsbury after a ten-year cancellation, and I want to see evening services too."

Julia has welcomed the government's plans to revolutionise the bus network across the country. Photo: Anna Willmott

She added: "Under the Conservatives, bus services in England’s regions outside London collapsed, with thousands of bus services cut, and almost 300 million fewer miles driven by buses per year, since 2010.

“The Buses Bill, soon to be introduced to Parliament, will expand the power to ‘franchise’ bus services – as seen successfully in Greater London and Greater Manchester – to all local authorities. The Bill will revolutionise the bus network in the largest overhaul to local transport powers in 40 years.

“The plans will grant local transport authorities greater control over the routes, fares and service levels of bus services, with private operators bidding for contracts to operate franchises. The package of measures would also reverse the ideological ban on publicly owned bus companies, prohibited in law since 2017, giving local authorities more flexibility on how to approach fixing local services.

“Totalling £955 million across England, the funding represents a record level of recent investment for bus improvements for the majority of areas, alongside once-in-a-generation reform to deliver better bus services to every corner of the country.”