'Everyone is very shocked and sad' - Ludlow resident after tragic fatal crash that killed two women

Two cars, a Kia Xceed and a Ford KA, were involved in a collision on New Road at around 9.35pm last night (May 19).

The driver of the first car, a 66-year-old woman, and the passenger of the second, a 55-year-old woman, sadly died at the scene.

A 61-year-old man, who was driving the second vehicle, also suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains.

Several floral tributes have been left at the scene of the crash. A wall and a road sign have also sustained damage and have been taped off.

Floral tributes at the scene of the crash in Ludlow

A resident in the South Shropshire town expressed their sorrow after the incident, saying: "Everyone is shocked and very sad.

"You don’t expect this to happen in our town.

"The A49 is a fast road and we have sadly lost people in crashes on there but it is a slow road really that you don’t expect it on.

"There are a lot of parked cars along the side of the road so you are always weaving in and out slowly.

"I didn’t hear or see the crash, only a lot of sirens.

"Everyone is very shocked."

Police are appealing for witnesses after the collision.

Inspector Darren Godsall from the Operational Policing Unit at West Mercia Police said: "Our thoughts are with the families of those who have passed away and been injured during this terribly sad incident.

"As part of our enquiries into the collision, we are asking for witnesses or anyone with information which might help, to please get in contact."