Police appeal for witnesses to 'terribly sad' Ludlow crash which killed two women

A statement from West Mercia Police said the crash, which took place on New Road at around 9.35pm yesterday (Monday, May 19) involved two cars - a Kia Xceed and a Ford KA.

The driver of the first car, a 66-year-old woman, and the passenger of the second, a 55-year-old woman, sadly died at the scene.

A 61-year-old man, who was driving the second vehicle, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains.

The scene of the crash

Inspector Darren Godsall from the Operational Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the families of those who have passed away and been injured during this terribly sad incident.

“As part of our enquiries into the collision, we are asking for witnesses or anyone with information which might help, to please get in contact.”

Anyone with information can call 07811 753375 or e-mail andrew.dawson@westmercia.police.uk.