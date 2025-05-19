Thunder and showers ahead despite high temperatures and plenty of sunshine in Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This week promises to be a mixture of sporadic showers and high temperatures as the Shropshire looks forward to more sunshine ahead.

High temperatures of around 22C will be seen around Shrewsbury, Telford and Oswestry, with lighter showers expected on Tuesday and the week ahead.

The Met Office has reported that scattered showers are expected in some areas of Shropshire today, with the weather turning 'thundery' in some places with gusty winds.

On Tuesday, the weather is expected to start fine, with showers developing again in some areas into the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to reach a maximum of 22C throughout the day.

The warm weather is expected to continue throughout the week despite sporadic showers

On Wednesday and Friday, sporadic showers are expected to continue, with the weather potentially turning heavy and thundery as the week progresses.

Met Office Katheyn Chalk meteorologist, said: "As we go through the afternoon, some showers will bubble up. Some of them are on the heavy side, perhaps with the odd rumble of thunder.

"There will be some low cloud across the eastern parts of Scotland and North-eastern England, but across much of East Anglia and the southeast, it will be dry with plenty of sunny spells.

"It's a slightly warmer feeling towards the west, with a cooling feeling day to come. Otherwise, temperatures generally hold up underneath the cloud further to the east."

See the full forecast for Shropshire below:

Today:

Rather cloudy overall, though some bright spells emerging. Scattered showers developing, perhaps heavy and thundery in places with gusty winds. Feeling less warm than the weekend. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Tonight:

Showers becoming more isolated, though potentially lingering in places until the end of the night. Clear spells elsewhere. Locally chilly in rural spots. Minimum temperature 4 °C.

Tuesday:

A fine start with some bright spells. Showers again bubbling up into the afternoon, possibly heavy and thundery. Feeling pleasant in any intermediary sunshine. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Continuing chance of showers on Wednesday, again potentially heavy and thundery. Drier on Thursday and Friday with bright or sunny spells. Still locally chilly overnight under clear skies.