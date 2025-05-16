Telford army regiment awarded 'Freedom of the Borough' in recognition of commitment and dedication to the region

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

At a special meeting of Telford & Wrekin Council yesterday (May 15), councillors voted to recognise D Squadron (Shropshire Yeomanry) who are based at the Army Reserve Centre in Dawley.

The Freedom of the Borough honour, or 'Freedom of Entry' as it is known when it is awarded to military units, recognises "conspicuous and dedicated" service to the borough.

Telford & Wrekin Council said the freedom of entry honour grants the Shropshire Yeomanry Squadron the right, privilege and honour to march through the streets of Telford and Wrekin on ceremonial occasions with "swords drawn, bayonets fixed, drums beating, bands playing and colours flying".

It was proposed by leader of the council Lee Carter and backed unanimously by other civic leaders.

The Shropshire Yeomanry Squadron has been awarded the 'Freedom of the Borough' in recognition of their commitment and dedication to Telford and Wrekin. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council.

The honour was presented by Mayor Ian Preece and Councillor Derek White, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Armed Forces Champion.

Councillor Lee Carter said: "It is with great honour that I have the pleasure of proposing this evening’s motion to award the Freedom of the Borough to the Shropshire Yeomanry.

"The Freedom of the Borough is the highest award a council can bestow on any group or organisation and is given to 'persons of distinction and persons who have, in the opinion of the council, rendered eminent services'.

"Well this is certainly true of the Yeomanry.

"The Yeomanry has strong ties to the local area, with connections to the area dating back 220 years, to 1795.

"A light cavalry reconnaissance regiment supported by more than 75 dedicated local men and women, they have only recently returned from their most recent deployment to Poland, where they supported the Queens Dragoon Guards."

To mark the honour, Southwater One in central Telford was lit in green, yellow and white on last night - representing the regimental colours of The Royal Yeomanry.

Based at the Army Reserve Centre in Dawley, the Yeomanry has become the second regiment to receive the honour, following the The Rifles presentation back in 2010.

"As a council and as a borough we place the Armed Forces in extremely high regard and it is absolutely right and proper that this proposal is agreed," Councillor Carter added.

"It is also tremendously fitting we do this as part of the activities we have undertaken to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day when 80 years ago the regiment were in Italy as victory in Europe was secured."

Receiving the honour on behalf of the Shropshire Yeomanry Squadron, Warrant Officer second class Dean Moss said: "It is an honour and a privilege to accept this award on behalf the squadron. I’m proud to receive this prestigious award.

"Thank you to Telford & Wrekin Council, we will honour our ongoing commitment to the borough, our community and the council."