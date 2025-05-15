'I will always put Newport first' - Town council elects new mayor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Liberal Democrat Councillor Thomas Janke will take on the role at Newport Town Council, after the vote at the annual meeting on Wednesday (May 14).

Councillor Janke represents Newport’s South Ward and has been a councillor for eight years.

It is his first time serving as mayor, replacing Councillor Ian Perry.

Newport North Ward councillor Bill Harper will serve as deputy mayor.

Councillor Janke said: "I’m truly honoured to have been elected as mayor of Newport. Thank you to my fellow councillors for placing their trust in me - it’s a responsibility I don’t take lightly.

"I will work hard every day to represent this great community with pride, integrity, and dedication. My commitment is simple: to always put Newport first.

"I’m looking forward to the year ahead and all that we can achieve together.

"My sincere thanks to Councillor Ian Perry for the last three years, he’s been an excellent servant for Newport as mayor."