Residents and businesses invited to launch of new initiative in Market Drayton

The town is being welcomed to the launch of 'Make it Market Drayton' at the Festival Drayton Centre on June 26.

The initiative has been created with an aim of helping local businesses grow, connect, and thrive.

The free to attend launch event between 6pm and 8pm will provide residents and businesses with networking opportunities as well as useful resources.

Attendees will learn about what 'Make it Market Drayton' is and how it is seeking to celebrate and champion local businesses.

Deputy mayor in Market Drayton, Tim Manton said: "I’m delighted to see this proactive event coming to Market Drayton but I’m in some respects even more excited to see it being aimed at Market Drayton’s business community who are crying out for help and support to make their businesses grow and be prosperous, in turn this makes Market Drayton the exciting and vibrant place we all want it to be.

"I’m really hoping this launch event will be very successful and will be a springboard to further collaboration and subsequent great success within the business sector in Market Drayton."