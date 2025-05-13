'A safe and fun place for young people to hang out' - New youth club opens in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Youngsters aged six to 16 are now able to get together and socialise with their friends at the new Wrockwardine Wood and Trench Youth Club in Telford.

The free club will run fortnightly on Wednesdays at the Wrockwardine Wood & Trench Parish Rooms - based at Wrockwardine Wood Infant School and Nursery. The next youth club session will take place tomorrow (May 14).

The youth club is run by the 4 All Foundation. Activities for children include gaming, arts and crafts, pool, darts and much more.

Funding for the youth club has been provided from Telford & Wrekin Council’s Building Safer and Stronger Communities programme.

The youth club takes place at the Wrockwardine Wood & Trench Parish Rooms. Picture: Google

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, borough council cabinet member for children, young people, education, employment and skills, said: "In the last six months, we’ve been able to open six new youth clubs across our borough.

"The clubs offer a safe and fun place for young people to hang out with friends and are proving a big hit and I’m pleased we’ve been able to open another new club.

"The clubs form part of a bigger picture for the council. We’re currently developing a youth strategy with the help of young people that will look to shape communities and create more opportunities that will support young people to be healthy, safe and achieve their potential.

"This will see us develop our existing youth offer too, which currently outlines activities and support related to health, wellbeing, education, jobs, training, arts, culture, and getting involved in the community."

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion welcomed the news.

Mr Campion added: "It’s important we’re all playing our role to give young people, some of the most vulnerable in our society, access to the facilities they need to have a happy and healthy childhood.

“Working in partnership with Telford & Wrekin Council, the opening of this new youth club delivers on our shared commitment to give the next generation a safe place to come together, learn new skills and form new friendships.”

George Hounsell, director of operations at 4 All Foundation, said: "Over the past 12 months, we have seen youth programmes establish and start to make a huge impact within communities.

"Through these youth pathways, local children have now been able to visit attractions, attend local clubs, earn qualifications and more."