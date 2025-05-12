Picturesque Welsh border village gears up for open gardens this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The National Garden Scheme in North Powys is having its first village and group opening of the season this Saturday (May 17).

The event will take place in Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant, about nine miles west of Oswestry.

Kate Nicholl is opening her garden for the event.

The village's garden club will be opening the day with their popular annual plant sale from 9.30am at the Village Hall.

That will be followed from noon to 5pm by the chance to visit five very different local gardens, open to visitors from midday.

Kate Nicholl is opening her garden for the event.

There will be with a combined admission fee of £6 - with children free - and tea and homemade cakes will be available in the hall where tickets to the event can be purchased.

One of the gardens, Plas Yn Llan, in the centre of the village, is easily identifiable by its magnificent white wisteria which cloaks the main house in a cloud of blooms.

Kate Nicholl is opening her garden for the event.

The private courtyard is chock-a-block with perennials and espaliered pear & cordoned apple trees.

The property is owned by Kate Nicoll, the former head gardener at Attingam Park, near Shrewsbury.

Kate said all the gardens on show offer something unique due to the hilly nature of the village.

Kate Nicholl is opening her garden for the event.

Others on show are Tre Tylluan and Rock House, both with terraced gardens leading up steep steps, rewarding the explorer with fantastic views of the village.

Imaginative planting then makes the most of the microclimate of the old quarry with colourful flowering shrubs and perennials.

A little further out is 5 Hafod y Dorlan, which borders the fast-flowing River Rhaeadr. Its shrubberies lead to a lovely summerhouse where people may spot one of the resident dippers.

Further out of the village still is Isfryn, home to artist Stephen Hopper, who has surrounded his studio with tranquil planting and trees.

His paintings – focusing on local landscapes and historical episodes – will also be on display.

For information visit ngs.org.uk.